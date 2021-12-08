Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Masco were worth $54,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Masco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

