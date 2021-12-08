Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 105,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 49,458 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.