Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 38.5% Over Last Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $366,343.59 and approximately $223.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,353.82 or 0.99190128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.00292048 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.69 or 0.00434735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00181158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

