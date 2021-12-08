Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 24,135 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,077 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 148,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

