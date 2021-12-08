MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

