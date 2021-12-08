Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,823,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,190,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 123,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

