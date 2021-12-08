Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.36. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 53,790 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $307.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The mining company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 93.93% and a return on equity of 248.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.25%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 147.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mad River Investors lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 188,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 61,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

