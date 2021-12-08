Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.61. Mesoblast shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 1,481 shares traded.

MESO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $844.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

