Metro Bank’s (MTRO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Dec 8th, 2021

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 82 ($1.09) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 96.24 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.74. The stock has a market cap of £165.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 87.95 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.16).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

