Metro Bank’s (MTRO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 82 ($1.09) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 96.24 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.74. The stock has a market cap of £165.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 87.95 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.16).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

