Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Metromile alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MILE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Metromile stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Metromile has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metromile will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metromile by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,866 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metromile (MILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.