Mettalex Trading 7% Lower This Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $451,333.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00057746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.06 or 0.08528241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00062455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00083098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,760.31 or 1.00531746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mettalex Coin Trading

