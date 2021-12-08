M&G (LON:MNG) Trading 2.4% Higher

M&G plc (LON:MNG)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 197.05 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 196.80 ($2.61). 4,450,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 6,954,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.10 ($2.55).

Several research firms have issued reports on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.32) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 242.80 ($3.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.76.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

