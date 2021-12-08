Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Richard J. Simoncic Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MCHP opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $88.99.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 56.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

