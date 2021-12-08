Milestone Resources Group Ltd Buys 433,915 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 36,159.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 435,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,915 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up 3.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $68,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $134.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.79. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

