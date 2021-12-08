Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $88.53 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 4.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $88,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $261.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.51, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

