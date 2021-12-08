Millennium Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,741 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 145,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 119,796 shares during the period. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 181,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS RCLFU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

