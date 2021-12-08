Millennium Management LLC Purchases 886,786 Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 1,592.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 942,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886,786 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Exicure were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Exicure from $7.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Exicure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. The business had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

