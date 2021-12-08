Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after acquiring an additional 434,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 105.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,034 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 190.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $3,798,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 47,203 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of IDCC opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

