Mina Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. Mina has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $48.06 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00007785 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 315,546,330 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

