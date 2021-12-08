Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Shares of NERV stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

