Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $21.74 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $21.74 or 0.00042733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $52,428.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.53 or 0.08651831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,154.75 or 1.00529172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 814,482 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

