Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mistras Group.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 45,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Mistras Group has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $240.67 million, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 368,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.