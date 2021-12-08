Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON MIG4 opened at GBX 98.75 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.10. The stock has a market cap of £82.78 million and a PE ratio of 2.44. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 66.50 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.34).
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Company Profile
