Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MIG4 opened at GBX 98.75 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.10. The stock has a market cap of £82.78 million and a PE ratio of 2.44. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 66.50 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.34).

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The fund prefers to invest in media & entertainment, commercial & professional services and information technology. The fund invests in management buyouts in small to medium sized unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The fund prefer to invest in majority stakes.

