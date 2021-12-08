Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

MODN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

Model N stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,365. Model N has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

