Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 368,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

DFAX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,840. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21.

