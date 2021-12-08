Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $15,456.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.67 or 0.00411259 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000586 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.