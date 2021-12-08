MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.00 Million

Brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report sales of $325.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.01 million and the highest is $326.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

MGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W. Alexander Holmes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

