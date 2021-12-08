MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Up 5.5%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.04. 10,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,164,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

