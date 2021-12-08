MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $626.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $534.00 to $626.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $529.12.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $499.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.