MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.740-$-0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.30 million-$849.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.02 million.MongoDB also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.24)-$(0.21) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $533.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $24.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.39. 40,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,703. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $507.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.82. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

