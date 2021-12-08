MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $525.00. The stock had previously closed at $429.34, but opened at $517.22. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MongoDB shares last traded at $503.03, with a volume of 23,280 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.12.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $45,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.14 and its 200 day moving average is $425.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.