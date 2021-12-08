Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $9.43. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $853,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 57.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 586,579 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

