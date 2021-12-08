Mooncoin (MOON) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00323951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

