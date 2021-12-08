Morgan Stanley Downgrades Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) to Underweight

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Synthomer stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.07.
About Synthomer
Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.