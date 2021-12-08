Morgan Stanley Downgrades Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) to Underweight

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

About Synthomer

Synthomer Plc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of polymer products derived from petrochemical monomers. It offers coatings, construction, gloves, carpets, paper, adhesives, foam, and health and protection. The company operates through the Europe and North America, and Asia and Rest of the World segment.

