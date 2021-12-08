Morgan Stanley Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $115.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BOKF. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,935. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BOK Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

