Morgan Stanley Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $69.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,121,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 741,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.