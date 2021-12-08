Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.08.
Shares of RIVN stock opened at 116.18 on Monday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 95.20 and a 52-week high of 179.47.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
