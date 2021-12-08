Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 193,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.55. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

