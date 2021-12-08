Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,898 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.54, for a total transaction of $3,427,856.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN opened at $320.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.00 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

