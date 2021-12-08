Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Morphic stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. Morphic has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. Morphic’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $642,215.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,227.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,432,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,063,000 after acquiring an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after buying an additional 620,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after buying an additional 116,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

