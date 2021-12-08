Morris Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after acquiring an additional 669,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 642,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

