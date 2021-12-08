Morris Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 86.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 302.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $2,245.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 245.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,397.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,305.50. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,713.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

