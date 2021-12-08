Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.80 and its 200 day moving average is $194.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.19.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

