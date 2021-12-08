Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises 1.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in LKQ by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in LKQ by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 315,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

