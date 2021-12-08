MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

MP Materials stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. 1,125,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,774. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

