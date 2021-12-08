MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 1,219 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,070,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $284,242,000 after acquiring an additional 378,831 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.