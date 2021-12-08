MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 751,804 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 231,454 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 418,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $9,713,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

