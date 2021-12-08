MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KRP opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

