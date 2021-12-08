MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €165.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTX. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($270.79) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($269.66) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €210.36 ($236.36).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €172.20 ($193.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €162.30 ($182.36) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($252.70). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €190.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €199.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 77.98.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

