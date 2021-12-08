Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

MLLGF opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

